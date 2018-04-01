Hearing Set for Church Shooting Suspect

NEOSHO (AP) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 18th for a man accused of shooting to death three people at a southwest Missouri church. Newton County prosecutors also charged 52-year-old Eiken Elam Saimon is also accused of wounding five other people. Saimon and the victims are all members of a community of about 600 Pacific Islanders in southwest Missouri. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the First Congregational Church in Neosho. The group of Congregationalists from Micronesia has met for several years to hold a service in their own language. Saimon is being held on 1 million dollars bond.