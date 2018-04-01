Hearing set for man accused of Ferguson protest shooting

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month for a man accused of shooting two police officers during a Ferguson demonstration.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams made a brief St. Louis County Circuit Court appearance Tuesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense. A judge scheduled Williams' preliminary hearing for June 9.

Williams is accused of wounding the officers on March 12, during an early-morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Both officers survived.

Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. Williams' attorney has countered that Williams was beaten by police into wrongly confessing.

Williams remains jailed on $300,000 cash bond.