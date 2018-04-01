Hearing Set for Man Charged in Joplin Shooting

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin man accused of fatally shooting a Missouri Southern State University football coach faces a preliminary court hearing.

Jeffrey Bruner is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 1 death of 37-year-old Derek Moore outside a Joplin movie theater. Moore was shot several times in the parking lot of the theater where he had gone with Bruner's estranged wife.

Bruner has pleaded not guilty. Online court records showed his preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The 39-year-old defendant remains held without bond in the county jail.

Moore was in his first year at Missouri Southern as an offensive line coach.