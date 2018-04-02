Hearing Set for Osage Co. Sheriff

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A central Missouri sheriff facing charges that include harassment and stalking will appear in court in two weeks.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 17. The Supreme Court has named St. Louis County Circuit Judge Richard C. Bresnahan as a special judge in the case.

Dixon has called the charges "baseless" and said he plans to challenge them in a statement released through his attorney.

The sexual misconduct and assault charges involve allegations that Dixon inappropriately placed a flashlight between a woman's legs. The stalking and harassment charges accused Dixon of making "numerous and repeated comments of a suggestive or sexual nature" about the woman.

Osage County is rural and east of Jefferson City.