Hearing Set in SE Mo. Delayed Imprisonment Case

CHARLESTON (AP) - A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning that could determine the fate of Cornealious "Mike" Anderson.

The St. Louis County man was convicted of robbery in 2000 but never sent to prison due to a Missouri Department of Corrections clerical error. When the error was caught last year, he was imprisoned, despite leading a crime-free life in the intervening years, when he married, started his own businesses and coached youth football.

The hearing before Mississippi County Associate Circuit Judge Terry Lynn Brown could determine whether Anderson is freed or ordered to remain in the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.

An online petition on change.org includes more than 35,000 signatures urging the state to set Anderson free.