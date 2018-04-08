Heart Day Emphasizes Good Health

Hayden presented his work on connections between diabetes and heart disease at the cardiovascular day conference.

Conference organizer Gerald Meininger, of the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center, said bringing researchers together is crucial.

"It's sort of a three-fold goal: Collaboration, create new knowledge, cure cardiovascular disease."

Searching for a cure might be up to researchers, but the American Heart Association says prevention starts with you. The association says avoiding tobacco, eating well and being active are great ways to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Hayden says personal experience has shown him why people should work on those things.

"I grew old with my patients," Hayden said. "Most of my patients developed type two diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, and suffered the complications associated with these."

Hayden said he hopes his research will help patients in mid-Missouri and beyond.