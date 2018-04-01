Heart of Missouri CASA Gains Funds to Serve Callaway County

FULTON - Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 13th Judicial Circuit received a $22,000 grant from national CASA in August. This additional funding will be used to expand service for Callaway County. The advocates are appointed to a single case, working with abused or neglected children and in foster care.

According to program coordinator Kelly Hill, CASA serves only 22 percent of foster kids but are limited by the available funds and resources. The new program will have its meet-and-greet in Fulton on Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Hermann lounge at Westminster College.

Volunteers commit at least two years to the case or until the case is closed. The program began in 2005 and now serves Boone and Callaway counties. The organization received its first statement from the grant in October. It plans to recruit 5-10 advocates for the year. Boone county has 35 active volunteers.