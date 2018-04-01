Heart of Missouri United Way Creates Online Volunteer Calendar

COLUMBIA — The Heart of Missouri United Way is introducing its new, free online community volunteer calendar to allow people in local Missouri communities to get involved.

Visit www.uwheartmo.org to begin signing up for local volunteer projects. From there, create a volunteer profile using an email. There are more than 50 local, non-profit organizations to choose from. Projects are added to these organizations every day.

For multiple people to be involved, United Way added options for volunteer teams. This may include friends, co-workers and family.

For concerns, questions or comments, contact Heart of Missouri United Way at (573) 443-4523 or volunteer@uwheartmo.org.