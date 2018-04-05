Heart Transplant Programs End
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Federal health officials will pull Medicare funding from two heart transplant programs for poor performance. Also, a program at Saint Louis University agreed to withdraw, but will continue its heart transplant program. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent letters Tuesday notifying heart transplant programs at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina and Montefiore Medical Center in New York that they will lose their funding. The three medical centers failed to perform at least 12 heart transplants each last year, which is the federal standard for ensuring competency. Wake Forest performed two while Montefiore and Saint Louis University did none.
