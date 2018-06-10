Heat Claims KC's First Victim

KANSAS CITY, (AP) - The heat wave that has lingered over Kansas City for days has claimed its first victim, a 47-year-old Jackson County man. Jackson County health officials say the man died of exposure to excessive heat. No other information on the victim or the circumstances of the death are available. The Kansas City Water Services Department has also suspended its water account turnoffs until the heat wave passes. Temperatures in the mid-90s and above are expected to continue into next week. In Johnson County, Kansas, an 89-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering heat stroke symptoms the day before in an Olathe parking lot. He was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at a Wal-Mart.