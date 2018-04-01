Heat Could Decrease Attendence at State Fair

SEDALIA - State fair officials said Tuesday they know the weather will be hot as the fair opens thursday, but still hope Missourians will attend. The director of the fair, Mark Wolfe, said his team has dealt with this problem in the past. "We went through this in 2007. It's a challenge for our staff and folks out here who work on the fairgrounds. But we do our best to keep an eye on folks," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said holding the fair in August lends itself to heat, but he said they have many ways to cope. Wolfe said there will be many air-conditioned buildings where people can watch events, see the vendors, and visit concession stands. He also said the stands will sell bottles of water for one dollar to keep attendees cool and hydrated.

Fair officials said the event usually attracts 340,000 to 350,000 each year over its 11-day span. Wolfe said the weather can at times be a deterrent; people choose to not come to the fair and instead stay inside at home. However, he said he's optimistic this year because of the weather forecast.

"By the weekend I think the weather's going to change rather significantly, so we're supposed to be down to the 80s and it should be beautiful throughout," said Wolfe.

Despite the warm weather, Wolfe said he still urges people to come to the fair to see the circus, carnival, concerts, and new events such as the professional dog show "JUMP."