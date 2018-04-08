Heat Forces Early Dismissal

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri heat started the weekend early for hundreds of Missouri students. Classes were cut short for seven Columbia schools Friday. Junior High School students went home at 11:30 whereas elementary schools dismissed at 12:30. Heat dismissal procedures seem to go as planned for most people.

Brittany Berk, sister of a Jefferson Junior High School student, found the time to pick up her sister, despite her schedule. "Once school starts, sometimes it is a problem because I have class during the day. But it's usually not a problem," Berk said.

One third of the classrooms at Jefferson Junior High School are not air-conditioned.