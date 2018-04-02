Heat, Humidity Prompt Concerns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As sweltering heat and humidity remains settled over Missouri with no relief in site, health experts and forecasters are urging residents to stay in the air conditioning and take it easy. The hot weather of the past several days is getting hotter. The National Weather Service predicted highs of 101, 101 and 100 over the next three days in St. Louis. Friday's high is expected to dip below triple digits, but barely, 99 degrees. And the weekend doesn't get any better, Sunday's projected high is 102. The Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings in several Missouri counties. In St. Louis and St. Louis County, officials opened more than 80 cooling centers, including some offering transportation to the sites.