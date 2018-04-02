Heat pushes back start times for high school games

COLUMBIA - The high school football season officially kicks off this week, but summer temperatures are delaying the start to some games.

According to KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Center, temperatures are predicted to still be in the 90 degree range with heat idencies in the upper 90's and even the 100's.

There is a heat advisory in effect until Sunday.

After taking this into consideration, several schools in the mid-Missouri area - three so far - have decided to move the start time of their games.

KOMU 8 News will update this entry if there are any additional delays.

Here are the changed start times:

Games beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Republic



Lebanon at Rolla

Games begininng at 8 p.m.

North Callaway at Mexico

Highland at Centralia



Moberly at Blair Oaks

Boonville at California

KOMU 8 will continue to update this list with adjusted start times.