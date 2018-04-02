Heat Sends Hundreds of Missourians to ERs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Soaring temperatures have sent hundreds of Missourians to emergency rooms this year. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there had been 618 emergency room visits for heat-related illness as of Wednesday. So far there have been two confirmed deaths in St. Louis and nine suspected deaths in the Kansas City-area.

The state received a temporary break from the heat starting Tuesday, but temperatures rose Friday. Officials are urging people to seek out air conditioning as much as possible.