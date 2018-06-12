Heating Tips for the Winter

With natural gas prices so high, some residents on a fixed income say they can't afford to both heat their home and keep food on the table this Winter. So the Reverend Larry Rice is holding classes at the center on how people can find alternative ways to keep warm. He passed out blankets, plastic exterior windows and foam to fill in cracks that could let cool air inside. He also showed the residents how to construct homemade storm windows. But in addition to taking these measures, Rice says getting used to a colder temperature indoors will save money.

"You can wear a sweater in the house and sixty is not that unreasonable," said Rice.

Two ladies at the class this morning said their gas was turned off for the winter. And they are solely relying on Rice's tips to keep warm this winter. If you'd like to learn more about saving energy costs, you can go to the group's open house at its Mid-America Renewable Energy Center in New Bloomfield this Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.