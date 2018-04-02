Heating Up in Daytona

Edwards will race in his second Daytona 500 this Sunday. But, in the meantime, he's signing autographs for a NASCAR romance novel, posing for that magazine cover, and starring in a TV commercial as a Gilette young gun.

"There are so many things that can happen in a 500-mile race, especially a speedway race," he said. "I am not confident, really. I do feel pretty confortable, though. I think we're going to have a good race, and I think we have a good chance of being up front."