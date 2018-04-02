Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Planned For Soldier's Funeral

The officers will be on hand to enforce a new Missouri law prompted by what Gov. Blunt's office calls the "absurd" protests of military funerals by a Kansas church group. Members of Topeka's Westboro Baptist Church have been traveling the country to picket services for soldiers killed in Iraq and elsewhere. The church says the deaths are divine vengeance on the U.S. for tolerating homosexuality. The church has pledged to be in Anderson for today's funeral for Private First Class Christopher Marion, killed last week by a roadside bomb in Iraq. A new state law bars protests "in front of or about" the site of a funeral, burial or memorial from one hour before until one hour after the service.