Heavy rain causes car crashes throughout area

COLUMBIA - MoDOT tweeted about eight crashes in two hours Thursday morning as heavy rain created slick conditions and flooded roadways.

Shortly before 10 a.m., MoDOT reported both eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 154 because of a tractor-trailer crash.

Just one minute earlier, MoDOT reported a westbound crash at mile marker 129 was causing delays.

Another crash on I-70 shut down all westbound lanes at mile marker 137, near the Boone and Callaway county line, for at least 45 minutes. One of those lanes was re-opened just past 9 a.m., the other was cleared a short while later.

Westbound traffic was also delayed by crashes at mile markers 122, 128, 138 and 135.

Another crash delayed northbound traffic on Hwy. 63 near Ashland. It was reported cleared around 8:30 a.m.

#I70ALERT: Westbound delays possible at mile marker 129, west of the Route 63 Connector in Columbia, due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/Q9gSsP4Fvy — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) September 8, 2016





#I70ALERT: Possible westbound delays at MM 128 (near the Rte 63 Connector/Columbia), due to a crash in the median. pic.twitter.com/l0J8iKcOOO — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) September 8, 2016





#I70ALERT: 1 WB lane closed at MM 122 and 1 WB lane closed at MM 135 (both Boone Co.) due to vehicle collisions. pic.twitter.com/bhTyaLlU1k — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) September 8, 2016





The KOMU 8 Weather page said, "Showers and thunderstorms will continue this morning with drier conditions by midday. Then, more scattered development of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as a cloudy sky holds temperatures in the lower and middle 80s."

Viewers can follow the storms on KOMU 8's Interactive Radar.