Heavy Rain Closes Roads

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - High water from heavy rain and thunderstorms closed at least 15 roads in Jasper County and a handful more around southwest Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the largest road affected is US Highway 71, north of Joplin. North and south-bound traffic is being diverted on nearby routes. Jasper County emergency management official said there were no reports of injuries or damage from the rain and thunderstorms that continued Monday morning. The National Weather Service said flash flood warnings were in effect for much of southwest and south-central Missouri until noon and watches were in effect until 1 p.m.