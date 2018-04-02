Heavy Snow Causing Power Outages in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY - About 67,000 people in northwest Missouri and parts of Kansas are without power after a snowstorm blanketed the states for the second time in a week. Kansas City Power & Light reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that about 60,000 customers were without power. The outages stretched throughout the utility's service area from Emporia, Kan., to Sedalia, Mo., but the highest number was in the Kansas City metro area. The utility noted on its website that customers were having trouble reporting outages because of the high volume.

BPU, which provides service to Kansas City, Kan., reported only about 200 customers without service. Westar Energy reported 6,877 outages throughout its Kansas region, which includes pockets near Kansas City. Westar's highest number of outages at 9:30 a.m. was in Jefferson and Leavenworth counties.