Heavy Storms in Joplin Again

JOPLIN, Mo.- A thunderstorm is lashing Joplin, hampering search and rescue efforts for any survivors of a tornado that has already killed 89 people.

The storms began about 8:30 a.m. Monday, bringing strong, gusty winds, heavy rain and quarter-size hail to parts of the southwest Missouri city just beginning recovery from Sunday's tornado.

Emergency officials said the storm likely will slow down work to find anyone who might still be trapped in damaged buildings.

The National Weather Service had forecast the storm's arrival,saying it could have wind speeds up to 60 mph.