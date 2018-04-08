Hectic Holiday Shopping and Driving

Because of increased traffic Columbia police plan to step up patrol in the area. The Columbia Police Department plans to watch Stadium Boulevard from I-70 to Broadway more closely starting next week. They will be working mainly during the hours of 3 and 7p.m.

Drivers said they expect traffic to get worse as the holidays go on.

"You know the malls off limits from now until after Christmas and over New Years it's just crazy," said Ludwig.

Many drivers wish others would simply pay attention to the rules of the road.