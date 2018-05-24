Helias Catholic Football Player Hale Hentges Commits To Alabama

JEFFERSON CITY - Helias High School football player Hale Hentges has announced his commitment to the University of Alabama football program.

Hentges is currently ranked as the second best tight end prospect in the 2015 prospect class as well as the 56th best player in the ESPN 300 Prospect Rankings. He is the second football prospect in the state of Missouri, only trailing Rock Bridge wide receiver Alex Ofodile (41st).

The soon-to-be senior received 34 college offers, including offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Missouri and Ohio State.

Hentges led the Helias Crusaders to the MSHSAA Class 4 Championship Football Game, but they lost to Webb City Cardinals. He had 61 receptions for 940 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.