Helias Catholic High School receives $3M donation

JEFFERSON CITY - Helias Catholic High School received an anonymous donation of $3 million for the building of a new athletics complex, the school announced Wednesday.

"This wonderful donor conveyed to me the significance of building the stadium component in conjunction with the track and field facilities," Helias President Fr. Stephen Jones said.

The donor specified that the money be used for the building of a synthetic turf field, track, stadium seating, press box and locker rooms. Currently, the Helias football team plays its home games at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High School.

Athletic Director Brad Dempsey said having on-site facilities would be be very beneficial for Crusaders athletes not just football.

"We will meet the needs of a large portion of Helias of a large portion of Helias student-athletes," Dempsey said. "Football, boys and girls soccer, our track and field teams as well as our marching band, cheerleaders and dance team will all have a safe environment to call home for both practice and competition."

In addition, Helias principal Kenya Fuemmeler says the entire student body will benefit from the donation.

"The facility becomes an outdoor classroom to be used by your physical education and outdoor education classes," Fuemmeler said.