Helias Crusaders 2012

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:22:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Harrisonville
 Away
 L 38-37
8-31
 Smith-Cotton
 Away
 W 35-6
9-8
 Quincy Notre Dame
 Home
W
27-0
9-14
 Hickman
 Away
 L 14-21
9-21
 Vashon
 Home
 W
 56-24
9-28
 Rock Bridge
 Away
 L
 6-35
10-6
 MICDS
 Home
 W
 59-19
10-12
 CBC
 Away
 L
 14-42
10-20
 Hannibal
 Home
 W
 31-18
10-25
 Kirksville
 Home
 W
 54-7
10-31
 St. Dominic
 Home
 W
 38-14
11-5
 Hannibal
 Away
 W
 14-10
11-10
 Clayton
 Home
 W
 31-8

On offense the Crusaders will be looking for all-everything senior receiver Anthony Woodruff.

Woodruff was both All District and All State for putting up numbers like 52 receptions for 805 yards and eight TDs.

The defense is certainly going to be led by one of the most powerful groups of linebackers Helias has ever had: Justus Schulte, Nathan Schepers and Mike Tannehill.

