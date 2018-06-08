Helicopter Crash at Airport

JEFFERSON CITY - A military helicopter crashed at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, a source at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport confirmed.

An airport worker who did not want to be quoted said the Blackhawk helicopter was between 10 to 13 feet off the ground when it entered into a tailspin and crashed.

There were no fatalities however one passenger received some injuries.

Sources told KOMU six Navy personnel were on board the helicopter, which was stopping in Jefferson City to refule for a trip to San Diego, Ca.

The helicopter did not have any involvement in an air show that was underway.

KOMU 8 viewer, Jerry Gamblin shared a picture of the crash through Twitter.

This is an alleged video of the crash taken by YouTube user ehemeyer25: