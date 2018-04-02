Helicopter Hit Power Line Before Mo. Crash

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A federal report says a helicopter hit a power line before crashing in a densely wooded area in southwest Missouri, killing the pilot and a 21-year-old student.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Tuesday that the report by the National Transportation and Safety Board said the main rotor blade of a helicopter hit a power line near Lucas Oil Speedway before the crash in Hickory County May 24.

The crash killed the 32-year-old pilot, William Higginbothan, of Arizona, and Missouri State University political science senior Catalina Richard, of Bolivar. Richard was an intern for Lucas Oil.

The report says investigators believe the helicopter collided with the power line about a half hour after taking off. Investigators also said a fire started after impact and consumed the helicopter's fuselage and tail.