Helicopter, sheriff, fire crews find missing elderly man

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department found an elderly man safe Friday morning after law enforcement, fire crews, and a helicopter spent Thursday night searching for the man that had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

A family member of the missing man told Detective Tom O'Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff's Department they visited 68-year-old George R. Hartmann at his home on East Pinnacles Road around 7:15 Thursday morning. The same relative said they returned Thursday afternoon and couldn't find Hartmann, adding Hartmann occasionally becomes "disoriented" due to medical issues.

Boone County firefighters and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter assisted deputies and Hartmann's family in the search.