Helicopters to map I-70 for bridge replacement

COLUMBIA - Helicopters will photograph sections of Interstate 70, between Stadium Boulevard and Route 63, Thursday to prepare for bridge renovations in the area.

MoDOT said Wednesday crews are scheduled to begin the aerial mapping at 8 a.m Thursday.

The photographs will help MoDOT plan for three bridge replacements along the interstate. The bridges slated for replacement run over Business Loop 70, Garth Avenue and Route 763.

MoDOT said the work will likely be completed during 2015-2016.