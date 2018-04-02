Helmig's Fight for Freedom Continues

DEKALB COUNTY - Dale Helmig's attorney Sean O'Brien filed a reply to Attorney General Chris Koster's efforts to keep Helmig locked up. After 14 years in prison, the convicted murderer's attorney says he may soon go free.



This is the first time in modern history that the state has appealed a trial court order finding a prisoner has proven his innocence. There are a few more chances for filing responses on both sides this month before the court decides whether to release Helmig, grant him a retrial, or keep him behind bars. O'Brien said he thinks there is light at the end of the tunnel for Helmig. O'Brien says Koster's motions are a tool to save face and delay Helmig's inevitable release.

