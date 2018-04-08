Help for Lake Traffic on the Road

"We've had fender benders out here that, it's been limited to how many police officers can be out here to actually help," she added.

So, the town's Department of Public Safety hired three civilians to help.

"If there's a traffic accident, instead of rolling three police cars, one to take the report, two to deal with the traffic, we can have one police car and a couple of traffic controllers to deal with the traffic issues," explained Chief David Severson.

The department will train the three assistants take over some police duties, such as directing traffic around crashes.

"A lot of the things police officers do don't require a sworn, armed police officer to be there," added Severson.

The new, part-time assistants will drive cars with lights on top, similar to police cruisers. They will learn the ropes by riding with officers during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the lake's busy summer season.