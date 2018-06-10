Help for the Hungry and Homeless

Boone County's getting $30,000 more next year from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some l ocal agencies will share the funds, such as the American Red Cross, Central Missouri Food Bank, and Rainbow House.

"Our grant for 2006 is a significant increase, almost a 75% increase from what we received in 2005," said Bob Duncan, chairman of the Emergency Food and Shelter Board. "And so, the agencies will be able to do some imaginative and creative things with that grant money. And we will see that as a result of the application process."

The money's mostly for food and shelter. Columbia's Social Security office decides who gets how much.

The Senate Appropriations Committee budgets the money. Then, factors such as state poverty levels help determine where the money goes. There, groups like the American Red Cross receive funds.

Cole County will get almost $35,000.

"That's a nice increase. It's about a 60% increase in what we were allocated last year," added Linda McAnany, Central Missouri United Way president. "That will make a sizeable impact in Cole County."

Gasconade, Macon, Montgomery and Morgan counties will also get FEMA funds.

Agencies that previously received FEMA funds can apply for the money first. Then, other agencies can apply. A committee will decide which ones get money.