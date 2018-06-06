Help with Heating Bills

The Central Missouri Community Action has been providing practical advice about energy effeciency to people on disability incomes since October. Now the program is open to other low income residents. This morning, people lined up outside the center in Columbia, before the doors even opened. They brought their utility bills to the center and filled out applications. Then, they got referrals to organizations that could help them pay their water and light bills.

"No one should have to pick on whether to pay for their prescriptions or to pay their utility bills or choose between food and their prescriptions, and that's what we're trying to help these individuals with," said Coordinator Adam Tipton.

CMCA also provides tips for reducing utility bills and offers a limited number of home weatherization kits to improve energy efficiency.