Helping Moberly Homeless

That's exactly what one homeless family has been doing in Moberly since mid-summer. A grandmother, mother and two children are living in Moberly's Rothwell Park.

The family wasn't willing to talk to KOMU, but they were still visible to some Randolph County leaders.

"We learned of it on August 31st through a massive email sent out from a person that had been attempting to assist them through the free cycle website," Moberly resident Harold South said.

The family was using a fire pit to cook, the woods as a bathroom, and a 4'x4' tent for shelter, b ut this family isn't alone.

"We began to learn one by one of other families around the Moberly area that is also living in tents and living in similar situations," South said.

There will be a fundraiser later this month at the Moberly Moose Lodge to benefit this particular family.

For more information on the possibility of a homeless shelter, or if you would like to donate items to this family, please contact Renna Bean at 660-415-7424 or by email at hcbahigbeefair@yahoo.com.