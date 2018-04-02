Helping Out a Bit at a Time

The Blue Demon Company's 11 employees are drilling their way into the hands of American soldiers.

"We make drill bits for water wells, gas wells, oil wells, direction drills," said Bo Coleman, plant manager. "Our drill bits get sent all over the world: Germany, Italy, England, Australia."

The plant takes hours to make every drill bit by hand. But, Blue Demon makes only special orders from its hundreds of distributors. So, each piece is unique.

"This is our 12-inch Blue Demon line of blades," explained Jeremy Rupe, shop manager. "Right now, it's going to a distributor that has a contract with the government, where they'll be going directly to Iraq."

About one out of every 10 Blue Demon drill bits is helping U.S. troops in Iraq.

That's one reason plant employees are so proud of their work.

"I didn't know we were supplying directly to the Army and the troops," admitted Rupe. "I was proud to hear it, glad to help."