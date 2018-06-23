Helping Students One at a Time

Governor Matt Blunt and Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder want state employees to spend time in Missouri schools mentoring kids.

Mid-Missouri teachers say they need all the help they can get.

After 17 years of teaching... Lori Huhman knows a thing or two about first graders.

"They love school, love their teachers, and they're just full of energy," said teacher Lori Huhman.

Sometimes the kids have too much energy for one person.

"It'd be nice to have more adults in the classroom since they are young," Huhman said.

"A child's life is truly filled with many opportunities for learning," Governor Blunt said.

State leaders unveiled a plan to allow 200 state employees to spend up to 40 hours of paid time a year mentoring kids in the classroom.

"I think state employees can be involved in meeting this void and stepping up and meeting this challenge,"Blunt said.

"I'd probably let the kids read to that other person," said Huhman."

Here's how more mentors would help Ms. Hughman's class.

She has 16 kids and everyday three of those kids get individual reading time with an adult not that many add two more mentors into the mix and 9 kids get that individual reading time more than half the class.

Huhman says more mentors in the classroom bring benefits you can't measure.

"Just seing their smiles and seeing that light bulb go off sometimes," she said.

The project will start immediately as a test run.

After a year they'll take a look at it again and make any changes they need.