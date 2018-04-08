Helping the Earth One Can at a Time

MU football tailgating is all about the food, the fun, and recycling? That's what MU's Green Team wants.

"We're going around to the tailgaters and we're giving them some bags that they can put recyclables in," said team member Chris Burrows.

MU students put together the program last year because some of them noticed a problem.

"There was a lot of stuff being thrown away here. We didn't have any recycling at all at the games," he added

So now they're out picking up what others left behind one can at a time. They've also placed 250 recycling containers around the field so fans can make the right choice when it comes to tossing the tin cans.

Imagine piling up about 2,000 footballs outside the stadium. The green team says that's just how large a pile of recyclables is thrown away every game day.

"People come from all around to these games so we're hoping we're just getting the word out," said Burrows.

And the team's work has people thinking.

"It's a good thing. I think it's a noble cause especially in this day and age," said tailgater Tom Sante.

Although at least one tailgater says fans have their minds on other things.

"Eating some food, showing team spirit and going to see the game."

Burrows admits it's a battle, just like the football game, but it's one he hopes he'll win off the grid iron.