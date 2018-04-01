Hennessy & Sons Fades Out

After thirty-five years in business, Hennessy and Sons will close its doors in a month. The owners said financial worries are forcing the closure. Customers said the store is practically an institution.

"It's going to be a loss for the community. Not just for Columbia, but like extended where I stay in Salisbury," said Elda Carothers. Today she traveled an hour from her house to Hennessy and Sons to purchase instruments and replay the old memories.

"We're going to miss being here."

She also said the company is home to her family and home to her first piano.

"Its disappointing. It's a little bit of nostalgia when you come back with a story of your first piano," Carothers said.

All the employees of Hennessy and Sons have expressed sadness in the closure of the store. Owner Frank Hennessy said local companies and organizations will have to find different stores to rent and buy instruments. He said he has no regrets and that having the store has been a great experience. The store will officially close its doors on June 30.