Henning Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Mizzou sophomore outside hitter Lisa Henning was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time in her career, as announced by the Big 12 office on Monday. Henning led the Tigers to a pair of wins last week as she averaged 5.75 kills per set on .380 hitting. The pair of wins gives Mizzou 20 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004 and 2005 and Mizzou is the first team in the Big 12 to break the 20-win mark this season.



"This is a nice honor for me, but I really think it speaks more to how our team has been playing lately," Henning said. "We have been doing a lot of things very well as of late and there is no way I could do what I have been able to do without my teammates, so for me this is more of a team award. I just hope we can keep winning matches down the stretch and I will do everything I can to make sure that we do keep winning."



Henning had one of her best weeks as a Tiger in wins at Kansas and at home against Baylor as she continues to lead the Big 12 in kills per set (4.80) and points per set (5.36) in league matches this season. She opened her week by posted 22 kills on .455 hitting in a four-set win over archrival Kansas on Wednesday. Her .455 attack percentage in that match was her career-best when posting more than 20 kills. She followed that outing with another great performance against Baylor as she tallied her sixth career double-double with 24 kills and 10 digs. In all, Henning had just eight attack errors on 100 swings on the week while posting 46 total kills. She also averaged 1.75 digs per set and 0.38 service aces per set.



Henning now has seven 20-kill performances this season, all of which have come in Big 12 matches. The back-to-back 20-kill efforts for Henning mark the first time she has eclipsed the 20-kill mark in two straight matches since Oct. 15 against Texas Tech; she was named Big 12 Player of the Week following her performance that week as well.