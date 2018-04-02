Henning Named SEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Missouri junior outside hitter Lisa Henning was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The preseason All-SEC team member averaged 5.67 points, 1.22 blocks and 0.67 aces per set in an undefeated week for the Tigers.

Henning posted 17 kills in a 3-0 win over Houston; just missed a double-double with nine digs against the Cougars. She recorded 29 digs over the weekend for an average of 3.22 scoops per set, the second-highest total on the team behind libero Jade Hayes. She was also named to the Lipscomb Invitational All-Tournament Team for her efforts.

After the weekend, Henning currently ranks second in the SEC in points per set (5.27) and third in kills per set (4.32).