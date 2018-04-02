Henning Named Third Team All-American by AVCA

COLUMBIA - Mizzou sophomore Lisa Henning was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America Third Team, as announced by the AVCA on Wednesday. With the selection to the third team, Henning becomes the first Tiger underclassmen to ever land on any of the three AVCA All-America teams and is the first to do so since Lindsey Hunter was named to the All-America First Team in 2005.



"Obviously we are very proud of Lisa and what she accomplished this season," head coach Wayne Kreklow said. "She's worked hard at improving her all-around game. I also commend her teammates. It's impossible to win these types of individual awards without being surrounded by other great players. This is a great honor for both Lisa and the Mizzou volleyball team. We couldn't be more proud of everyone."



"I was pretty surprised when I found out," Henning said. "Obviously I couldn't have earned this award without my teammates, especially Molly (Kreklow). She has the hardest job as a setter - all I have to do is hit. She really put me in a position to do well all season long. To be mentioned with some of the other names on the All-America teams is very exciting."



In all, Henning is the sixth Tiger to ever earn AVCA All-America honors and is just the third to land on one of the three All-America teams, joining both Christi Myers (third team, 2002) and Hunter (second team, 2004; first team 2005). The other three selections were honorable mention picks (Jessica Vander Kooi, 2005 and 2006; Nicole Wilson, 2005; Paola Ampudia, 2010). Henning will be recognized at the AVCA Banquet in San Antonio this Friday.



Henning had an outstanding sophomore season in Black and Gold as she led the team with a school-record 523 kills on .246 hitting while collecting 261 kills (2.06 per set) and pitching in a team-best 33 service aces. Her contributions were a key reason why Mizzou, despite having nine underclassmen on a roster of 11, qualified for its second straight NCAA Tournament and 10th in 12 seasons.

For Henning, 2011 was memorable as she became the first Tiger ever to lead the Big 12 in kills per set (4.65) and points per set (5.16) in league matches while ranking sixth in service aces per set (0.22). She posted the top two kills performances during Big 12 play with a career-best 27 on two separate occasions - at Baylor (Oct. 8) and vs. Kansas (Oct. 12) - and holds four of the top seven kill performances in the Big 12 this season. She also posted the top four point performances in Big 12 play and was the only player in the Big 12 to have at least 30.0 total points in a league match this season.

Henning was named Big 12 Player of the Week twice in 2011 and was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection this season as well. She earned a spot on three All-Tournament teams as well and led the Tigers in kills in 25 of 34 matches. She posted 20 kills in seven matches in 2011 as well. She finished with 1,379 attacks this season which is second all-time on the single season list at Mizzou, trailing only Ampudia's 1,380 in 2010. Her 4.12 kills per set average this season is also fifth all-time at Mizzou and the second-best total since the set scoring moved from 30-point sets to 25.