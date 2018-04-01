Hepatitis-infected man accused of spitting in officer's eye

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of spitting in a police officer's eye and insisting he was infected with hepatitis and HIV.

WDAF-TV reports 54-year-old Michael Liebrum is charged in Jackson County with assault or attempted assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court documents allege the officer was removing Liebrum from a van during his transfer to a detention center when he spat into her eye. After voicing expletives toward the officer, Liebrum is accused of saying he had hepatitis and the virus that causes AIDS, and that he hoped she would be infected.

Authorities say Liebrum later tested positive for hepatitis C, negative for HIV.

Online court records don't show whether Liebrum has an attorney.

Liebrum was arraigned Wednesday. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 9.