Hepler Leads Tigers Golf in Sir Pizza Terrapin Challenge
MIAMI LAKES, FL — Missouri freshman Katherine Hepler sits tied for 12th at the Sir Pizza Terrapin Challenge today at Don Shulas Golf Course in Miami Lakes, Fla. Hepler shot 6-over-par to land a score of 225 in the third round.
The team tied ninth in the tournament with Kansas after shooting 304-307-307-918 through three rounds. Florida State won the tourney, followed by Florida International and Miami.
Other Tigers placing in the Top-50 include Alina Rogers tied for 30th overall shooting 13-over and Taylor Gohn tied for 50th overall shooting 18-over.
