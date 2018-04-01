Hermann Firefighters Get New Radios

Now with new portable, mobile radios, the Hermann Fire Department and EMS can communicate with other units statewide. The grant also will pay for other equipment, from safety coats to ambulance gear.

"EMS, you're talking about almost $17,000," said Arnold. "That's the equivalent of a brand new heart monitor or a couple of new auto-pulses that we could put on the truck."

Arnold estimated the new mobile units can transmit up to 50-60 miles, much farther than the old ones.