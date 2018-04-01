Hermann Gets Ready for Wurstfest

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri town with a strong German heritage is about to celebrate sausage. Hermann's two-day Wurstfest is March 24-25, honoring the self-described "Sausage Capital of Missouri."

Bratwurst, leberwurst, schwartenmagen and other delicacies will all be available. Admission for sausage sampling is $6, and 13 sausage vendors will have their meats on display.

A statewide sausage-making contest will be March 24. Old-time sausage-making skills will be displayed. Herrmann's craft shops and wineries will be open, and live music will be performed. The annual Wiener Dog Derby is at 1 p.m. March 25.