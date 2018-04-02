Hermann Watches and Waits

Wayne and Francis Logan came to the river out of curiosity.

"Mostly just logs and debree, couple of refrigerators, couple of coolers, thermos jugs." They came just to see what flooding looked like in Hermann And they weren't alone-"I was amazed at how many people are here checking it out," said Lois Fotlz.

A levy broke up in Waverly.

Two men who work for the U.S. Geological Survey came to work.

But they're still taking the time to search the water.-The spot that I'm standing on is normally a dry area for boats wanting to launch onto the Missouri river, and this light pole right behind me is normally about 20 feet from where the river begins."

But the high water won't keep everyone away.

"I think its gonna be clean upstream now, from all this going down," Logan said.

The Missouri River in Hermann is expected to rise to 30 feet by Monday.