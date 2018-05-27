Heroin Arrests Rise Annually in Jefferson City

4 years 2 months 12 hours ago Wednesday, March 26 2014 Mar 26, 2014 Wednesday, March 26, 2014 6:42:00 PM CDT March 26, 2014 in News
By: Elaina O'Connell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Since actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose, the drug has been all over the media. 

KOMU 8 News investigated the number of opioid-related incidents, including arrests and overdoses, in Jefferson City, Columbia, and Boone County. (Watch our exclusive interview with a convicted user's twin brother).

Opioids includes drugs such as heroin, methadone, and Oxycodone. 

KOMU 8 News found that Boone County has by far the lowest number of drug arrests. Jefferson City has almost four times as many, while Columbia has almost five times as many. Even though Columbia typically has larger arrest numbers, over the last few years, opioid drug arrests have decreased in Columbia, while they have increased in Jefferson City. 

Here are some charts that show the number of opioid-related arrests for both possession and distribution: 

The numbers for Boone County and Columbia came from the Uniform Crime Report, and the numbers for Jefferson City came from the Jefferson City Records Department. When KOMU 8 News compared the opioid drug arrest numbers in Jefferson City from the records department to the numbers from the Uniform Crime Report they did not match.

Capt. Doug Shoemaker, of the Jefferson City Police Department, said a lot of the issue comes from a coding problem within the system.

"We are actually upgrading to another version of the system that will hopefully streamline some things, so while they are relatively close to some degree, we are probably going to get that even more streamline as we approach the new record system," he said. 

In 2008, Jefferson City drug investigations for heroin made up only 4 percent of the total undercover workload. In 2009, it jumped to 27 percent, and by 2010, it reached 30 pecent. A law enforcement task force said heroin has now surpassed all other drug investigations in central Missouri. 

Shoemaker said his department realized the massive heroin issue in 2012. 

"We created the H.O.P.E. Campaign based on a model in St. Louis County, which basically brings the educational component into not only what we do, but it really brings service providers and health professionals to kind of collaborate with us," Shoemaker said. 

Jefferson City police work closley with the Cole County Emergency Medical Services. Paramedic Kevin Wieberg said the Cole County EMS have been using Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, for several years. 

Wieberg said, from Jan. 1, 2013 to March 16 they have administered Narcan 38 times and have had an 85 percent success rate of reversing an opioid overdose. 

"Sometimes it doesn't work if they are too far gone, or if they have too much opioids in their system," Wieberg said. 

Narcan can be administered nasally or via an injection. 

Wieberg said, "We are more used to the needles. Out of all the times we have administered Narcan in the past 15 months, I'd say we've only used the nasal kind four times out of the total 38. We are just used to the needle push."

When Narcan was administered: 

  • 8 were for heroin overdose
  • 14 were for opioid pill overdose
  • 16 were for unknown causes 
Narcan was not used for: 
  • 56 pill overdose calls 
  • 10 heroin overdose calls 
  • 19 other calls 
According to a 2013 study from the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality nearly four out of five people who recently started using heroin used prescription painkillers first. 

Jefferson City police said prescription painkillers frequently serve as a "gateway" to heroin for many young people, whether they were originally used by prescription or were gotten by other means.

Both Wieberg and Shoemaker said, eventually, pain pills are not strong enough. Then, when people switch to heroin they can build a tolerance and often switch dealers. 

People also switch to heroin because it is easier to find and it is a lot cheper. Police also said prices will vary due to supply and demand, but normally it runs $20 to $30 per "shoe" or bag of heroin.

It is impossible to determine the actual dosage of heroin ingested just by knowing the weight, Weinberg said.

"All they know is that they put half of a gram into their system, but they don't know how much is in that gram."

Shoemaker said the heroin is most likley coming from Chicago, St. Louis, or other key areas along the major pipelines that run along major highways, such as Interstate 70 and Highway 63. 

For more information on the H.O.P.E. Campaign and Jefferson City's other efforts to reduce heroin usage visit here. 

Watch the interview below to hear how heroin use affected the lives of twin brothers.

More News

Grid
List

Mizzou hires new softball head coach
Mizzou hires new softball head coach
COLUMBIA - After a disappointing season capitalized by missing the postseason SEC Tournament it was hosting, Missouri softball will have... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in Sports

A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
COLUMBIA- The neighborhood of Ridgefield Road and Wood Hill Road are on high alert after a series of break in's... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of cyclists were traveling from Columbia to Boonville for the 10th annual Pedaler's Jamboree. The event... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
COLUMBIA - In August 2017, Michael Stephenson moved into his new town home at Aspen Heights for the new school... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:43:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
COLUMBIA - Open pools means play time for many people in Columbia but Parks and Recreation is still hard at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:42:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
JEFFERSON CITY - Seven people die every day due to house fires. The American Red Cross is teaming up with... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:30:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
INDEPENDENCE - The 87-year-old Independence man reported missing Friday has been reported safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people withstood the heat Saturday to support the U.S. armed forces and honor veterans at the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
LAKE OZARK - For those heading to the lake Memorial Day weekend, Saturday morning is the first day of a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:00:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
(CNN) -- The counting of votes was underway Saturday following Ireland's referendum to lift the... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 6:43:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield has a new mayor, but it's the way he was selected that has a group... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior banned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday. Columbia Water and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:36:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Four vehicle crashes have occurred this week along State Road F west of Fulton in Callaway County.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
JEFFERSON CITY - In another day of political theater, the special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens heard new testimony... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
COLUMBIA- Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow on Memorial Day weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
COLUMBIA- When most people lose an animal, one of the first steps is to put a "missing" sign on a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 72°