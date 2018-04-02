Heroin Deaths May Double in St. Louis County

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - St. Louis County police say the number of heroin-related deaths in the county is on pace to double

this year compared to 2010.

Police Chief Tim Fitch spoke to a town hall meeting Thursday at Pattonville High School, one of three the county plans to address the growing heroin problem in the county.

Fitch says users typically start around age 17. The typical age of death is 25.

St. Louis County reported 35 heroin-related deaths in the first four months of 2011 -- roughly double the pace of a year ago.