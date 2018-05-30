Are Columbia Parking Tickets Being Enforced?

4 years 2 months 3 days ago Wednesday, March 26 2014 Mar 26, 2014 Wednesday, March 26, 2014 6:05:00 PM CDT March 26, 2014 in News
By: Andie Lowenstein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - On any given workday, there is a flood of parking tickets among parked cars in downtown Columbia.

Over the last two years, Columbia Public Works implemented new systems in efforts to sway violators to pay fines.

In 2011, a total of 86,743 parking tickets were issued. That's an increase from the 59,555 issued in 2010.

In July 2012, the city of Columbia introduced new technology to track parking ticket information. One year later in 2013, the city of Columbia and the University of Missouri police and parking enforcement officers started using Samsung Note smartphones to do their jobs more efficiently. Prior to writing a ticket, parking enforcement officers snap pictures of the expired meter as well as the vehicle license plates to have evidence that a parking violation actually occurred.

"The system we have now gives you better information," said Columbia City Prosecutor Steve Richey. "It's faster, you don't have to call back to the clerk's office for information."

However, despite technological advances, many violators still don't abide by the law. Fifteen individuals admitted to receiving numerous tickets. None of them said they paid all of their fines.

"There's no face-to-face contact with the law so people are just like ‘well they got me this time but they didn't really get me they got my car,'" said Koester.

According to Richey, enforcing payment is difficult because there is provision to contest parking tickets. Some obstacles include meter defects and blockages such as piled up snow next to a meter.

"The system is in place to catch them," said Richey. "It's a matter of how often you catch them on the street, get them tagged and then get them towed."

A ticket for an expired parking meter is $10 if paid within 15 days of issuance. After the 15 days, the fee increases to $25. After four unpaid parking tickets a vehicle may be towed. The fourth parking ticket includes the tow policy and a notification that if a fine isn't paid and the vehicle is found on public streets after 24 hours, it will be towed. A green sticker is placed on the vehicle to signify it's towing eligibility.

According to Public Information Specialist Steven Sapp, parking boots have not been used in Columbia since the early 1980's. He says this may be due to the fact that if a boot is placed on a tire incorrectly, it can cause damage. The city has not considered using them since.

City officials were unable to provide current numbers of unpaid tickets.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
COLUMBIA - Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett spoke with KOMU 8 News about why Gov. Greitens chose Tuesday... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Amid the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement Tuesday evening. The... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host its third meeting on Wednesday to get feedback on its community policing... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:56:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:58:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
COLUMBIA – Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 63 should expect more delays starting Tuesday, May 29. The increased delay is... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Family dog snatched from child found
Family dog snatched from child found
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:03:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Egg prices double from last year
Egg prices double from last year
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:38:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in Weather

A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 67°
7am 69°
8am 72°